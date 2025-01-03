CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has releaed online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) 2025. Candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2025 examination on the official website i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The last date to apply with payment of application fees is Feburary 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CUET PG exams are held for admission to Postgraduate Programmes into Central Universities and Other Participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges – reg.

CUET PG 2025 registration: How to apply Visit the official site i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

Click on CUET PG 2024 link available on the home page.

Complete the registration by filling the required detail

Then fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

What is the scheduled date for CUET PG 2025 exam? As per the official notification, the date of CUET PG 2025 exams could be anytime between Between 13 March 2025 and 31 March 2025. The CUET (PG) 2025 is being offered in 312 cities including 27 cities outside India.

Important instructions for students - The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG) - 2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System), the official notification states.

- Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate and under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.