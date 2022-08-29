CUET PG admit cards to be released today. Check direct link

The CUET-PG exam is going to be held between September 1 and 11. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities. Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.

