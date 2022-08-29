CUET PG admit cards to be released today. Check direct link

CUET PG admit cards to be released today. Check direct link2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
The National Testing Agency on Monday will be releasing the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET-PG) exams.
Candidates can download the admit cards at the official website of CUET--cuet.nta.nic.in.
The CUET-PG exam is going to be held between September 1 and 11. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities. Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
The CUET PG 2022 exam will be held from September 1 to September 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). All questions will be in MCQ format.
Candidates need to go to CUET's official website to know their exam centre. They will have to scroll to the bottom of the home page and click on the city intimation link to check their exam city.
Step 1: Go to the CUET (PG) official website --cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Advance Exam City Intimation CUET-PG 2022
Step 3: Enter your application number, along with your date of birth and security pin
Step 4: Choose the paper code for which you want to check the list
The exam will have a total of 100 questions divided into two parts--A and B. The question will be based on language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning. Part A will have 25 questions and Part B will have 75 questions.