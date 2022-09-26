CUET PG Result 2022 LIVE updates: Results to be declared today

26 Sep 2022, 09:29 AM IST
CUET PG 2022 result: No common counselling process for admission
Candidates who will qualify the entrance examination need to apply for admission at university websites separately. There is no common counselling process for CUET PG 2022.
26 Sep 2022, 09:21 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2022: Keep these details handy
Candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2022 exams are advised to keep their admit cards ready. They will need to enter application number and other details to check the result.
26 Sep 2022, 09:16 AM IST
What is the purpose of CUET exams?
The main purpose of CUET exams is to offer a single window for the candidates to apply and obtain admission to the various Top Universities across the country.
26 Sep 2022, 09:11 AM IST
CUET PG 2022: Direct link to check final answer key
Candidates can directly download the final answer key from its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in.
26 Sep 2022, 09:05 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2022: How to check result on ntaresults.nic.in?
1) Visit the official website---ntaresults.nic.in.
2) On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
3) Enter login credentials and submit.
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Download and take a print out for future reference.
26 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2022: Direct link
Candidates can check the result for CUET PG 2022 exam directly on its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
26 Sep 2022, 08:55 AM IST
What is CUET PG exam?
The CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programs at Central universities. As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.
26 Sep 2022, 08:53 AM IST
When did CUET PG 2022 exam take place?
The CUET PG 2022 exams took place between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm).
26 Sep 2022, 08:51 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2022: Website, date and time
Website: Check results on cuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Date: September 26, 2022
Time: Around 4 pm
26 Sep 2022, 08:49 AM IST
CUET PG 2022 result: How to calculate percentile?
In CUET PG, percentile score is calculated by: 100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session.
26 Sep 2022, 08:44 AM IST
CUET PG Result 2022: What is the marking scheme?
Each question carries 4 marks. Hence, for every correct response, the candidate will get 4 marks, while for every incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. There will be no marks for un-attempted questions.
26 Sep 2022, 08:38 AM IST
CUET PG 2022: Answer key already out
The final answer keys for CUET PG exams were released by the NTA on September 24, while the provisional answer keys were released on September 16.
26 Sep 2022, 08:37 AM IST
CUET PG 2022: Result today evening
The NTA will announce the CUET PG Result 2022 today evening. Candidates can check the result on its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in.
26 Sep 2022, 08:35 AM IST
