CUET registration deadline extended till 22 May. Details here

CUET registration deadline extended till 22 May
- The application process was earlier scheduled to close on 6 May
- NTA started the process of CUET 2022 on 6 April
The deadline to submit online applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been extended till 5 pm on 22 May, as per a new notification.
Further, the correction window for the application will close on 31 May.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the application on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in on 6 April. It was earlier scheduled to shut on 6 May.
How to fill the CUET application form?
The CUET will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks.
The University Grant Commission (UGC) had last month directed the Central Universities to use only CUET for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.
"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/ Physical Education etc.. additional criteria may be used," said the UGC.
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had defended the exam, stating that the cut-off system did not offer equal opportunities to all students.
He said that the CUET will judge them on equal parameters and will not be disadvantageous for those who studied under boards that are not lenient in awarding marks.
"The earlier system was not favouring those who came from strict or moderate boards. A country like India has 30 to 40 state boards, every board has its own uniqueness and we do respect that. But students should be measured on similar parameters," Singh said.
However, critics have said the CUET will spark off the coaching culture and will be disadvantageous for students from boards other than the CBSE since the test syllabus will be mirrored with the NCERT syllabus.