CUET registration deadline extended till 22 May. Details here

"In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/ Physical Education etc.. additional criteria may be used," said the UGC.