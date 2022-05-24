Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET: St Stephen's sticks to 15% weightage on interviews for admission, DU says unacceptable

CUET: St Stephen's sticks to 15% weightage on interviews for admission, DU says unacceptable

St Stephen's has told DU that it reserves the right to admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution
1 min read . 03:02 PM ISTLivemint

DU had earlier written to the college stating that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores

St Stephen's college has released its admission prospectus, notifying that 85% of the weightage for admissions would be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while 15% to an interview. 

St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85% weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15%," reads the prospectus for the college's undergraduate courses 2022-23.

It had stated the same thing in its admission notice posted on its website last month.

However, Delhi University has opposed the decision and said it will write to the minority college to withdraw the prospectus. 

"We will write to the college that the step taken by it is wrong and the prospectus should be withdrawn immediately," DU registrar Vikas Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"If not withdrawn, and you (the college) conduct any admission based on this, the university will not accept it and they will be treated as null and void," he added. 

Gupta said DU will also issue a statement, advising students to refrain from applying to the courses in the college.

The university had earlier also written to the college stating that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores.

St Stephen's College has, however, conveyed to the university that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution. 

The University Grants Commission has made CUET score mandatory for admissions to all 45 central universities in the country.