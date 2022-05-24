This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DU had earlier written to the college stating that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores
St Stephen's college has released its admission prospectus, notifying that 85% of the weightage for admissions would be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), while 15% to an interview.
“St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85% weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15%," reads the prospectus for the college's undergraduate courses 2022-23.
