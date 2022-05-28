CUET (UG)-2022 exam: Last day to register extended. Detail here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced the extension of the application deadline for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG till May 31.
Over 11.5 lakh candidates have already registered for the test.
"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG)- 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2022," the NTA said in a statement.
“All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said examination are advised to visit the website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and complete the application process. Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process," the statement further added.
The candidates are allowed to submit the application form latest by 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.). Thereafter, no new registration, application submission, and no correction in pparticulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.
The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities, and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.