CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 admit card released for 30 August exam; here's how to download and other details2 min read . 12:52 PM IST
- Candidates can now download the CUET UG 2022 phase 6 admit card from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 for the exam to be held on August 30.
Candidates can now download the CUET UG 2022 phase 6 admit card from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the NTA had conducted the phase 6 exams of the CUET from 24, 25, 26. One of the phase 6 exam was scheduled to be held on 30 August.
The NTA is conducting CUET UG 2022 at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.
Here's how to download CUET UG 2022 admit card:
Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
Click on 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Candidates must remember the following thing while going to appear for the exams:
Candidates must carry their admit card
They must carry one passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet at the centre.
A valid original Photo ID Proof which can be PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Classs Admit card). No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre, without identity verification.
They are not allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre.