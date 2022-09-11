CUET UG 2022 re-test to be conducted today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET UG 2022 re-test today, September 11, at various examination centres across the country.
The decision to conduct retest has been taken based on the grievances of the some students on their experience in CUET (UG) – 2022, as per the notice.
These students were informed about CUET UG 2022 re-test through their registered e-mail address. The results of entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses will be announced by September 15.
“National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," said University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
The answer key for Phase 1 to Phase 6 was released on September 8 and students were allowed to raise objections till September 10. Once the NTA receive the objections, the result will be declared along with the final answer key by September 15.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities.
The UGC chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
