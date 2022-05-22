The last date for registration for CUET 2022 exam was 6 May earlier, but now it has been extended to 22 May . The National Testing Agency will conduct the CUET 2022 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance test will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India.

Here's all you need to know about the CUET 2022 examination in detail:

Candidates must provide a photo of their Class 10th or equivalent certificate in the form of a PDF when filling out the CUET 2022 application form. The CUET registration form 2022 is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET-qualified candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities across the country. The CUET UG exam for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in computer-based mode. Candidates will be required to select any four cities of their choice while filling out the application form. Applicants will be allotted the exam center according to their selected preferences.

Registration, filling out an online application form, and paying the required examination cost are all steps in the CUET 2022 application procedure.

The application window will remain open till 5 pm and the application form correction window will remain open till 11:50 pm. The application form correction window of CUET UG 2022 will be available from May 25 to 31.

Candidates can select up to three languages from part IA and section IB. In addition, students can select up to six topics from the 27 particular areas available in section II.

The application cost for candidates in the general category, general-EWS, and OBC-NCL categories is ₹650 and ₹600, respectively. Applicants in the PWBD, SC, ST, and other categories must pay Rs. 550 as the application fee.

Candidates can take nine examinations in a combination of two languages plus six domain-specific topics plus one general test or three languages plus five domain-specific subjects plus one general test.

The CUET 2022 entrance test will be held in two shifts throughout the day. The first slot will last 45 to 195 minutes, while the second slot will last 45 to 225 minutes.

In addition, a language exam, an optional language test, domain-specific tests, and the general test will be included in the CUET 2022 question paper. Here are further questions that you might have.