Home / Education / News /  CUET UG 2022: Registration window to remain open till 31 May. Check details

CUET UG 2022: Registration window to remain open till 31 May. Check details

CUET(UG) online application process to remain open till 31 May
1 min read . 08:37 PM ISTLivemint

  • The decision has been taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form, UGC chairman said

UGC on Friday declared to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm). Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, the decision has been taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form. 

