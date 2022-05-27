CUET UG 2022: Registration window to remain open till 31 May. Check details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The decision has been taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form, UGC chairman said
UGC on Friday declared to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open from 27 May to 31 May (up to 9 pm). Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, the decision has been taken in view of the representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form.
