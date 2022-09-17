CUET UG 2022 result: Girls outshine boys in all subjects. Here are the details

Among these candidates, seven are girls who scored 100 percentile in five subjects, while 76 girls scored 100 percentile in four subjects. A total of 21,159 candidates -- 12,799 female and 8,360 male students -- have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject.
As the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG 2022 result on Friday, at least 12 candidates scored 100 percentile normalised score in all five subjects while 104 students got a perfect score in four subjects. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the rank lists will be prepared by universities on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or raw marks.
Among these candidates, seven are girls who scored 100 percentile in five subjects, while 76 girls scored 100 percentile in four subjects. A total of 21,159 candidates -- 12,799 female and 8,360 male students -- have scored 100 percentile in at least one subject.
Subject-wise, English has the most number of 100 percentiles with 8,236 candidates scoring the perfect score, followed by Political Science in which 2,065 scored perfectly. 1669 candidates also scored a perfect score in Business Studies.
Biology, Economics and Psychology are other subjects where more than 1000 students have scored 100 percentile. The data implies that the cut-off for admission to these courses will be naturally high.
These scores were calculated after the process of normalisation, as the exams were conducted in different shifts on different days.
The "normalisation" of marks in CUET-UG has left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get their dream college.
"Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counseling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card," he added.
The University of Delhi will use the subject-based 'normalised scores' for admissions to undergraduate courses. The university also announced the second phase of the admission process, where candidates will provide their preferences for programs. The second phase starts on September 26 and concludes on October 10.
