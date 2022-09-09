Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
CUET UG 2022 results next week: Check how much you can score

The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30
1 min read . 03:47 PM ISTLivemint

CUET has also released the answer key for the exam.

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.

"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," he added.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.

Meanwhile, the CUET has also released the answer key for the exam. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how much you have scored. 

  • Log in to the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • On the page, click on the link for the answer key
  • Enter your log in credentials - your application number, date of birth and security pin
  • The answer key will display on the screen
  • Take its help to know how much you can score. 

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

