CUET UG 2022 results next week: Check how much you can score

CUET UG 2022 results next week: Check how much you can score1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
CUET has also released the answer key for the exam.
CUET has also released the answer key for the exam.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.
"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," he added.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
Meanwhile, the CUET has also released the answer key for the exam. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how much you have scored.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.