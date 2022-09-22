CUET UG 2022: UGC releases tentative timeline for admissions. Check full list

CUET UG 2022: UGC releases tentative timeline for admissions. Check full list1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
- The candidates should look at UGC link under the notices section to find the details.
UGC has released a tentative timeline for admissions in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities.
Informing the same, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to state, UGC has collected a tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities
The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions were declared on Friday last week. Initially, the results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday but it was delayed owing to a huge database.
"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities, who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.
The first edition of CUET-UG, the gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.
According to the initial plan, CUET-UG was scheduled to conclude on August 20. However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches.
Technical glitches, last-minute changes in exam centres, uninformed changes in exam dates and admit cards mentioning past dates were some of the issues faced by students during the exam.
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh applicants.
(With inputs from agencies)