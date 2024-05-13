CUET UG 2024 admit card released at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link to download hall ticket
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024 on its official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of CUET UG 2024
