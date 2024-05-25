CUET UG 2024: The NTA has released the admit card for the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exam at Delhi and Silchar centres. The NTA rescheduled the CUET UG 2024 May 15 exam for Delhi centre, and May 24 exam for Silchar candidates to May 29, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

As per notification, candidates will require their application number and date of birth (DoB) to download the CUET UG 2024 admit card for May 29 exam.

The CUET UG 2024 Admit Card contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes.

Earlier on Friday evening, UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar alerted the candidates of both the centres on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that “For the test papers to be conducted on 29 May 2024 in Pen and Paper (OMR) mode, NTA will issue fresh Admit Cards for the concerned candidates either tonight or tomorrow."

It is important to note that NTA postponed the CUET UG 2024 exam in Delhi centres for Chemistry (306), Biology (304), English (101), and General Test (501), which were originally scheduled for May 15 to May 29 due to ‘unavoidable reasons.’

Also Read | Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE to announce Class 10 results on May 27

Similarly, the Bengali (104) and Environmental Studies (307) exams at Silchar centres were postponed for May 29.

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket

Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the “ Download Admit Card 2024 (for exam scheduled on May 29)" activated link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials like application number and DOB

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Print and keep it safe for further reference

Also Read | CMAT 2024 Answer Key challenge window closes today

As per the official notification, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in in case of any contingency. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!