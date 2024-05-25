CUET UG 2024: Admit card for May 29 exam in Delhi, Silchar centres out. Steps to download hall-tickets
NTA has released the admit card for the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exam at Delhi and Silchar centres. The NTA rescheduled the CUET UG 2024 May 15 exam for Delhi centre, and May 24 exam for Silchar candidates to May 29, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
