CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA asks candidates to download hall tickets after May 14 evening. Here is why
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, i.e May 13, 2024. However, the nodal body for the examination has advised candidates to download their admit only after May 14 evening
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, i.e May 13, 2024. However, the nodal body for the examination has advised candidates to download their admit only after May 14 evening.