CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, i.e May 13, 2024. However, the nodal body for the examination has advised candidates to download their admit only after May 14 evening.

“Candidates are advised to download the admit card on May 14th Evening so that any changes in the Examination Centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the admit card," then NTA official notice read.

The NTA emphasised that the CUET UG 2024 admit cards issued are provisional, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions, and reminded the candidates that the e-hall tickets are final and will not be sent by post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notice further advises the candidates "not to mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein" and "preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference."

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the “CUET Admit Card 2024" activated link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials like application number and DOB

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Print and keep it safe for further reference The NTA, in its latest notice, stated that the exams would be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centres located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Date As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May.

CUET (UG) – 2024 offers 63 test papers this year. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, except in subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the test duration will be 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024.

