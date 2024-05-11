CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA to release hall tickets soon at exams.nta.ac.in. Details here
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The NTA is likely to release the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 any time soon. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ after the NTA makes it public
CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ after the NTA makes it public.