CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The NTA is likely to release the admit card for the CUET UG 2024 any time soon. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ after the NTA makes it public

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024 any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time of the same. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 Exam can download their hall ticket from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ after the NTA makes it public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates should note that they will need login credentials like application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin to download the admit card.

The CUET UG 2024 Admit Card contains the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, and centre, as well as the subjects with their respective codes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in The NTA, in its latest notice, had stated that the exams would be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centres located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Result 2024: Haryana Board SSC results at bseh.org.in on May 15? CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: Websites to download the hall ticket The CUET UG 2024 admit card link will be made active at:

exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ OR cuetug.ntaonline.in

Click on “CUET Admit Card 2024" activated link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials like application number, DOB, and security pin

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Print and keep it safe for further reference CUET UG 2024 Exam: Date As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET (UG) – 2024 offers 63 test papers this year. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, except in subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the test duration will be 60 minutes.

Also Read | CBSE Results 2024: Marks verification, re-valuation schedule declared CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024: NTA extends registration deadline to May 15, details here As per the official notification, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in in case of any contingency. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!