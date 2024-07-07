CUET UG 2024 Answer Key released at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Check details here

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The NTA released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on July 7, 2024. Candidates can check and download the provisional answer keys at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. and raise objections to the answer key if any by July 9 up to 5 pm

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on Sunday i.e. July 7, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the provisional answer keys at the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key, if any, by July 9 up to 5 pm by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet shall be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2024," the NTA notification read.

Taking to microblogging platform X ( formerly known as Twitter), the NTA posted, “NTA website is operational. As it is seeing heavy access activity, there might be a slight delay in response. Request patrons to be patient. Candidates login with their credentials at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to view OMR sheets and responses. Challenges open till 5 PM on 9th July". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB

Click on the Submit button

A PDF file (CUET-UG 2024 Answer key) will appear on the screen.

Check and download Download the PDF file and save

Take a printout for future reference. In case a candidate is not able to view his/her OMR/Recorded responses, he/she can e-mail his/her grievances to rescuetug@nta.ac.in with Application Number, Candidate Name, and Subject Code and Subject Name. Only those grievances which are received before 05:00 pm on July 9, 2024 will be considered.

The NTA notification said a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the candidates when they submit the Online Application Form for CUET (UG)—2024.

The notification further said that candidates will be allowed to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged within a specified period. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The payment of the processing fee for the challenge against the Answer Key may be made through a debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking up to July 9, 2024 (up to 06:00 PM).

Candidate must note that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

“If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," the notification reads further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET UG 2024: Result Date As per media reports, it is expected that the CUET results 2024 will be declared tentatively 10 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!