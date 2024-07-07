CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released. Here’s how to challenge CBT, offline exam Answer Key

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on Sunday, i.e. July 7, 2024. Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer keys can raise objections by July 9, up to 5 pm, by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per question.
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NTA announced the release of the provisional answer key and shared the notification stating that the “NTA website is operational. As it is seeing heavy access activity, there might be a slight delay in response. Request patrons to be patient. Candidates login with their credentials at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to view OMR sheets and responses. Challenges open till 5 PM on 9th July.”
Display of Provisional Answer Keys, Question Paper, and Scanned Images of OMR Sheets with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2024 pic.twitter.com/lLJX1tZNzT— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 7, 2024
The notification said that candidates will be allowed to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged within a specified period. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.
The processing fee for the challenge against the answer key may be paid through a debit card, credit card, or net banking up to July 9, 2024 (up to 6:00 p.m.).
The notification further said that the candidate must note that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.
“If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the notification reads further.
This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.
It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.