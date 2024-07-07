CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released. Here’s how to challenge CBT, offline exam Answer Key

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 on Sunday, i.e. July 7, 2024. Candidates unsatisfied with the provisional answer keys can raise objections by July 9, up to 5 pm, by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NTA announced the release of the provisional answer key and shared the notification stating that the “NTA website is operational. As it is seeing heavy access activity, there might be a slight delay in response. Request patrons to be patient. Candidates login with their credentials at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG to view OMR sheets and responses. Challenges open till 5 PM on 9th July.”

Display of Provisional Answer Keys, Question Paper, and Scanned Images of OMR Sheets with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] – 2024 pic.twitter.com/lLJX1tZNzT — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 7, 2024

CUET UG 2024: Challenge processing fee The notification said that candidates will be allowed to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged within a specified period. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

The processing fee for the challenge against the answer key may be paid through a debit card, credit card, or net banking up to July 9, 2024 (up to 6:00 p.m.).

CUET UG 2024: Step-by-step guide to challenge the CBT exam Answer Key Go to the official website of CUET UG 2024:exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Login with the Application Number and DOB; enter the Security PIN as displayed, and click on the Login Button.

Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘correct option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by NTA.

To challenge this option, you can use any one or more of the options given in the next five columns by clicking the check box

Upload the supporting documents by selecting ‘Choose File’ (all documents to be put in a single PDF file).

After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for challenge, scroll down and click on ‘submit and review claims’

Ensure to select all the required options(s) before moving further.

You will see a display of all the question IDs and option(s) you have challenged.

A candidate can still modify his/her selection by clicking on ‘Modify Claim’.

Once selected all the option(s) ID for challenge, click on ‘save claim and pay fee’.

Candidates must note that by clicking on ‘Save Claim and Pay Fee’ option, no modification will be allowed after payment.

Select the mode of payment and pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- for each question challenged.

200/- for each question challenged. A candidate can make payments through debit, credit card or net banking.

CUET UG 2024: Step-by-step guide to challenge the Pen & Paper (Offline Mode) Exam Answer Key Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click ‘apply for Answer Key Challenge (s)’

Login with your Application Number and DOB, enter the Security PIN as displayed, and submit.

Candidate will see his/her subject(s) displayed on the right side of the screen.

Click on the ‘view’ icon mentioned with the subject to view your OMR Answer Sheet

To challenge any question of that subject, a candidate need to click on the ‘challenge answer key (OMR)’ where you will see the question numbers of the subject for which you want to challenge the answer key.

The number next to the question under the column ‘correct option/answer’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key decided by the NTA.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Upload supporting documents by selecting ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single PDF file).

After clicking desired option, for your subject(s) for CUET (UG) - 2024, ‘save your claim’ and move to the next screen.

You will see a screen displaying your challenges.

Click on ‘save your claim and pay fee finally’.

Select the mode of payment and pay a processing fee of ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payments through debit, credit card or net banking.

200/- for each question challenged. Make payments through debit, credit card or net banking. After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt. The payment of the processing fee can be made up to July 9, 2024 (up to 06:00 pm).

The notification further said that the candidate must note that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

“If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the notification reads further.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.