CUET UG 2024 answer key soon at exams.nta.ac.in, result expected on June 30

CUET UG 2024: The NTA is expected to release the answer key and candidates' responses for the CUET-UG 2024 anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ as the results are anticipated to be announced by June 30, 2024.

CUET UG 2024: The NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations, and around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam
CUET UG 2024: The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates' responses for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ as the results are anticipated to be announced by June 30, 2024. However, the NTA has not yet announced an official date and time for releasing the provisional answer key.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations, and around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key

  • Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
  • Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and save
  • Take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: When the Result will be declared

National Testing Agency is expected to declare CUET 2024 results on or before June 30, 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The NTA, in its latest notice, stated that the exams would be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centres located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates registered to appear in the CUT UG 2024 exams.

For assistance related to the CUET UG exam, candidates can contact NTA helpline numbers 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700, or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

 

 

 

 

