The National Test Agency (NTA) is likely to release the much-awaited provisional answer key and provisional for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 this week. According to some media reports, the NTA will release the answer key in the next 2-3 days. Originally scheduled for June 30, the CUET UG 2024 results have yet to be announced due to a delay in releasing the provisional answer key. The NTA has not yet announced the official date and time for releasing the provisional answer key.

Meanwhile, University Grant Commission (UGC) chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said today that the NTA is working on announcing the result of CUET UG 2024 and that the date will be announced soon.

"NTA is working on CUET results and will announce a date soon," the UGC chairman said.

After the answer key is released on the NTA official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the exam conducting body will open the objection window in which candidates can raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.

CUET Answer Key 2024: Download Link The NTA will activate the CUET answer key 2024 download link once the answer key is made public. Candidates will be able to download the CUET UG provisional answer key PDF at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB

Click on the Submit button

Your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key will appear on the screen.

Download it and save

Take a printout for future reference. CUET UG 2024: Result Date As per the information bulletin, the CUET UG result was scheduled to be declared on June 30, 2024. However, due to the delay in the release of the provisional answer key, the result is also delayed. Now, it is expected that the CUET results 2024 will be declared tentatively 10 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

For assistance related to the CUET UG exam, candidates can contact NTA helpline numbers 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700, or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

