CUET UG 2024: Application correction window opens today. Check steps to edit

According to the official notification, the correction window of CUET UG 2024 will remain open till April 7, 11:50 pm.

The correction window for National Testing Agency's (NTA) Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG 2024) application has opened today (April 6). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET UG candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms will have to log in to the official website of NTA CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The correction window will also be available on: exams.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the correction window of CUET UG 2024 will remain open till April 7, 11:50 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to make corrections in your CUET UG 2024 application? Go to NTA CUET UG's official website: cuetug.ntaonline.in

Login to the account using your application number, password and the given security pin.

Once your application forms opens, check it thoroughly to check all details.

Edit the details you wish to change.

Recheck your application form

Click submit once you are sure about the changes

Download the confirmation page. When is the CUET UG 2024 exam? The announcement of the CUET UG 2024 has not been made yet. It is likely to come on April 30.

The CUET UG 2024 exam will expected be conducted from May 16 to May 31.

When can I download CUET UG 2024 admit card? The CUET UG 2024 will likely be released in the second week of May, after the announcement for the entrance exam is made. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will CUET UG 2024 be an online exam? The CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode; i.e. the students will have the option to opt from pen-paper or the online mode of exam.

In which language will the CUET UG 2024 exam be conducted? The CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in English, Hindi and several other regional languages including Urdu Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Assamese.

Where can I access syllabus of CUET UG 2024? The syllabus of the CUET UG 2024 is available on: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is advised to rely on the authentic source: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the syllabus and other related information regarding the CUET UG 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!