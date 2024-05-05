CUET UG 2024: Exam city slip expected on May 6 at exams.nta.ac.in. Here is how to download
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the details of the examination centre for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, May 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.