CUET UG 2024: The NTA is likely to announce the details of the examination centre for the CUET UG 2024 on Monday, May 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the details of the examination centre for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, May 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exams will be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams.

Also Read | ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Live: CISCE to announce results tomorrow CUET UG 2024: Admit Card The CUET UG 2024 exam admit card is likely to be released by the end second week of May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Date As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May.

CUET (UG) – 2024 offers 63 test papers, this year. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, except in subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

Also Read | TN HSC Results 2024: Tamil Nadu board to release Class 12 results tomorrow CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024: Exam city list released, registration window closes at jeeadv.ac.in on May 7 The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024.

The exams from 21, 22 and 24 May, 2024 will be held in Computer-Based Test mode.

As per the official notification, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in in case of any contingency. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!