CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exam at Delhi, Silchar among other centres today i.e. on May 29. The NTA has rescheduled the CUET UG 2024 exams for May 15 at the Delhi center and May 24 for Silchar candidates to May 29, 2024. Apart from this, due to unavoidable circumstances at some Centres in UP's Kanpur, Bihar's Siwan, MP's Indore, Goa, the examination of the affected candidates will also be conducted today.

NTA had rescheduled CUET UG 2024 for the Kanpur centre as the wrong CUET question paper was distributed at the exam centre. As per TOI report, about 1.58 lakh candidates will be appearing for CUET UG eams today.

CUET UG 2024 exam timings:

The CUET UG exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

CUET (UG) 2024 offers 63 test papers this year. The duration of the tests will be 45 minutes, except for subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the duration will be 60 minutes. The tentative date given by the NTA on CUET UG 2024 results is 30 June.

Exam guidelines for students:

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e. one and a half hours before the commencement of the examination.

Examinees are required to present the following documents at the examination center on the day of the test: A printed copy of the Admit Card accompanied by a completed Self Declaration (Undertaking) obtained from the NTA Website (clearly printed on A4 size paper), one passport-size photograph, any authorized photo ID, and a PwBD certificate issued by an authorized medical officer.

Examinees are prohibited from bringing any items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables, electronic pens/scanners, etc., into the examination center.

Any communication devices like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, is also barred.

Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, ornaments/metallic items, food items opened or packed, water bottles are also not allowed.

Candidates are not allowed to wear light clothes with long sleeves. However, if candidates arrive at the Examination Centre wearing cultural or customary attire, they must report at least an hour before the final reporting time. This ensures adequate time for thorough frisking without causing inconvenience to the candidate, while also upholding the integrity of the examination.

Slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted, but shoes are not permitted.

