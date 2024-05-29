CUET UG 2024: Exams in Delhi, Silchar and other centres today. Guidelines, result date and other details here
CUET UG 2024: Exam rescheduled for Delhi and Silchar to be held today. Additional centres in UP, Bihar, MP, and Goa affected. The CUET UG exams will be administered in four shifts.
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the rescheduled CUET UG 2024 exam at Delhi, Silchar among other centres today i.e. on May 29. The NTA has rescheduled the CUET UG 2024 exams for May 15 at the Delhi center and May 24 for Silchar candidates to May 29, 2024. Apart from this, due to unavoidable circumstances at some Centres in UP's Kanpur, Bihar's Siwan, MP's Indore, Goa, the examination of the affected candidates will also be conducted today.