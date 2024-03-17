CUET UG 2024: Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier, and there will be no change in the schedule of the entrance exam view of the Lok Sabha elections, news agency PTI reported. The date sheet of the CUET UG 2024 will be released after the registration process is completed on March 26, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh said. Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May." "After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution," the UGC Chairman posted. "Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG. But the dates will not change," he added.

A notable departure from tradition, the NTA has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both Computer Based Testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

The CUET UG examination serves as a common screening test that enables selected students to apply for admission to all the central universities, in addition to many other participating institutions in the country.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply for the exam

Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Open the new candidate registration page.

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Examination scheme:

There will be 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable University/ Organisation. The candidate is supposed to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language paper.

General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. The candidate is supposed to attempt 50 questions out of a total of 60.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!