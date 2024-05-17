CUET UG 2024: Delhi candidates advised to download updated admit cards for May 18 exams. Details here
CUET UG 2024: NTA has advised the candidates of the Delhi centre, who downloaded the admit card before May 15, 2024 (5 pm), to re-download their updated hall tickets for May 18 exam from the official website —exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, i.e May 13, 2024. However, the nodal body for the examination has advised the candidates of Delhi centre, who have downloaded the admit card before May 15, 2024 (5 pm), to re-download their updated hall tickets for May 18 exam from the official website —exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.