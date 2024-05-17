CUET UG 2024: NTA has advised the candidates of the Delhi centre, who downloaded the admit card before May 15, 2024 (5 pm), to re-download their updated hall tickets for May 18 exam from the official website —exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on Monday, i.e May 13, 2024. However, the nodal body for the examination has advised the candidates of Delhi centre, who have downloaded the admit card before May 15, 2024 (5 pm), to re-download their updated hall tickets for May 18 exam from the official website —exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Candidates who have downloaded admit cards after 5 pm on May 15 need not download them again," the statement read.

It is important to remember that earlier on May 14, the NTA postponed the May 15, 2024 Delhi centre exam due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 admit card OUT at jeeadv.ac.in. Check direct link here “It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology – 304, English – 101, and General Test – 501), which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024, stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only. The examination will now be held on 29 of May 2024. The revised Admit Cards will be issued for candidates appearing in center across Delhi," the NTA said.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 results to be OUT soon; Direct link here The NTA further stated that the undergraduate entrance exam scheduled on other dates (May 16, 17, 18) at all centres, including those in the national capital, Delhi, will be held as scheduled.

It is important to note that the exam nodal body will release the admit cards and city slips for the CUET UG to be held on May 21, 22 and 24 separately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the “CUET Admit Card 2024" activated link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials like application number and DOB

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Print and keep it safe for further reference CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Also Read | Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2024: When, where and how to check RBSE exam scores; direct link and steps here CUET UG will be conducted between May 15 and 24 for about 13.48 lakh candidates, in multiple exam centres in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India. While the exams between May 15 and 18 will be held in pen-paper mode, the remaining exams till May 24 will be conducted online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!