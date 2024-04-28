CUET UG 2024: NTA to release exam centre slip by May 5 at exams.nta.ac.in. Check all details here
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the details of the examination centre for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) 2024, by May 5, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website nta.ac.in.