CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the details of the examination centre for the CUET UG 2024 by May 5, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the details of the examination centre for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate 2024 (CUET UG) 2024, by May 5, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2024 entrance exam can check their examination centre on NTA's official website nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exams will be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUT UG 2024 exams.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 registration window opens at jeeadv.ac.in CUET UG 2024: Admit Card The CUET UG 2024 exam admit card is likely to be released before the second week of May, i.e. the announcement for the entrance exam is made. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The CUET UG 2024 exam admit card is likely to be released before the second week of May, i.e. the announcement for the entrance exam is made.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Date As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May. As per the schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exams will be held between 15 May and 24 May.

Also Read | West Bengal Board results 2024: Class 10 results to be declared on May 2 at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Details here The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, while the duration of subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test will be 60 minutes. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, while the duration of subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test will be 60 minutes.

Also Read | CBSE to conduct two board exams from 2025, govt asks board to work out logistics CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024.

The exams from 21, 22 and 24 May, 2024 will be held in Computer-Based Test mode.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!