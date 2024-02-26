CUET UG 2024: NTA likely to release application form today. Check details here

Registration for CUET UG 2024 will start soon. The exam is scheduled between May 15 and 31, 2024. NTA considering changes like eliminating score normalization and introducing a hybrid mode for the exam.

Registration for the CUET UG 2024 is set to commence shortly, with the exam scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 31, 2024, according to the NTA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, candidates can apply online via the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET (UG) - 2024 serves as the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programs across all Central Universities for the academic year 2024-25.

According to a report from news agency PTI on Thursday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is considering significant changes for the third edition of the CUET-UG exam. It is anticipated that the normalization of scores, a common practice in previous years, may be eliminated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the exam duration is expected to be shortened, with the NTA exploring a hybrid mode that combines OMR sheets and computer-based testing, as stated by top officials.

Several students had raised concerns about the normalisation of scores “unfairly" impacting their performance in the exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted by PTI.

“Adopting the pen-and-paper mode for subjects with a large registration and a computer-based test for papers with a smaller registration will ensure that the CUET-UG can be conducted in a shorter duration unlike in the last two years," he said, adding, “The hybrid mode promotes equal opportunities for all, ensuring that geographical constraints do not hinder the students' educational aspirations in rural and remote areas."

To ensure fairness and manageability, the difficulty level of questions in the CUET-UG is anticipated to be moderate, aiming to provide students with a balanced challenge. This adjustment enables students to select their preferred exam location. As part of the CUET-UG's restructuring, students will be limited to taking a maximum of six papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!