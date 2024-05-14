CUET UG 2024: NTA postpones May 15 Delhi centre exam due to ‘unavoidable reasons’
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday night said the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 scheduled for Wednesday. i.e. May 15, 2024 has been postponed in Delhi due to ‘unavoidable reasons.’