CUET UG 2024: NTA postpones May 15 Delhi centre exam due to ‘unavoidable reasons’

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday night said the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 scheduled for May 15 has been postponed in Delhi due to ‘unavoidable reasons’

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Tuesday night said the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 scheduled for Wednesday. i.e. May 15, 2024 has been postponed in Delhi due to ‘unavoidable reasons.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The examination will now be conducted in the national capital on May 29, and revised admit cards will be released for candidates, the NTA said.

“It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology – 304, English – 101, and General Test – 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only. The examination will now be held on 29 of May 2024. The revised Admit Cards will be issued for candidates appearing in center across Delhi," the NTA notice read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Bihar STET 2024 admit card out at secondary.biharboardonline.com However, the CUET UG 2024 exam will proceed as scheduled in all other cities nationwide, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad.

The NTA further stated that the undergraduate entrance exam scheduled on other dates (May 16, 17, 18) at all centres, including those in the national capital, Delhi, will be held as scheduled.

It is important to note that the exam nodal body announced the release of admit cards for CUET UG 2024 on May 13. However, in the evening, the NTA--in another notice, requested the candidates to download the hall tickets only after May 14 evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | CUET UG 2024 Admit Card: NTA asks candidates to download hall tickets after May 14 evening. Here is why “Candidates are advised to download the admit card on May 14th Evening so that any changes in the Examination Centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the admit card," an NTA notice read.

CUET (UG) – 2024 offers 63 test papers this year. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, except in subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the test duration will be 60 minutes.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 registration window closes on May 15. Direct link to apply The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!