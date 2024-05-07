The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2024 exam city slip on its official website — cuetug.ntaonline.in. Students who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes can now download the same from NTA website.

The exams will be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centers located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates will be appearing for the CUET UG 2024 exams that will take place between 15 May and 24 May.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to download exam city slip

Step 1: Visit the official websites — exams.nta.ac.in or cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: Open the CUET UG exam page.

Step 3: Click on the exam city intimation slip download link.

Step 4: Login with application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG exam city slip.

The admit card for CUET UG 2024 exam is expected to be released in the second week of May. The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The exams between 15-18 May will be held in Pen and paper mode. Exams of Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology will be conducted between 15-18 May, 2024.

CUET (UG) – 2024 offers 63 test papers, this year. The duration for the test will be 45 minutes, except in subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

