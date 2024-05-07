CUET UG 2024: NTA releases exam city slip on cuetug.ntaonline.in. Check steps to download
CUET UG 2024 exam city slip is now available on the NTA website for students preparing for Undergraduate Programmes admission through the Common University Entrance Test.
The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2024 exam city slip on its official website — cuetug.ntaonline.in. Students who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes can now download the same from NTA website.