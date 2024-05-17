CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday evening said the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for the Kanpur centre has been rescheduled for the last Wednesday of this month. i.e. May 15, 2024 as a wrong CUET question paper was distributed at the exam centre.

"The exam will be conducted on May 29 for over 220 students at an exam centre at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur. This decision was taken after a wrong question paper was distributed on May 15," PTI quoted a senior NTA official as saying.

Denying any question paper leak in Kanpur, the NTA said it was a case of wrong distribution of test paper at one centre, and the exam conducting body said it would reconduct the CUET UG) 2024 examination on May 29, 2024.

Earlier on May 14, the NTA rescheduled the May 15 exam for the Delhi centre for May 29 due to ‘unavoidable reasons.’ Rescheduling the Delhi centre exam, the NTA had said that it would issue revised admit cards for candidates.

The PTI report further said a similar incident occurred in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on May 5, during which Hindi-medium students at one centre were handed English-medium question papers.

It is important to note that the exam nodal body announced the release of admit cards for CUET UG 2024 on May 13. However, in the evening, the NTA--in another notice, requested the candidates to download the hall tickets only after May 14 evening.

“Candidates are advised to download the admit card on May 14th Evening so that any changes in the Examination Centre due to administrative reasons may be reflected in the admit card," an NTA notice read.

CUET UG 2024 Exam: Shifts

The exams will be administered in four shifts -Shift 1A from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B from 5 pm to 6 pm.

CUET (UG) 2024 offers 63 test papers this year. The duration of the tests will be 45 minutes, except for subjects including Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests, where the duration will be 60 minutes.

