CUET UG 2024: NTA reschedules Kanpur centre exam to May 29 after wrong question paper distributed
CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday evening said the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 for the Kanpur centre has been rescheduled for the last Wednesday of this month. i.e. May 15, 2024 as a wrong CUET question paper was distributed at the exam centre
