CUET UG 2024: Application portal closes tomorrow. Here’s how to apply, other details
CUET UG 2024: The official last date for online submission of the application for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024), as declared by National Testing Agency (NTA), is tomorrow i.e April 5. Aspiring candidates must note that the registration link will remain active until 9.50 pm on the aforementioned date, after that the NTA will deactivate the window link.