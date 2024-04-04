CUET UG 2024: The official last date for online submission of the application for the CUET UG 2024, as declared by National Testing Agency (NTA), is tomorrow i.e April 5. Aspiring candidates must note that the registration link will remain active until 9.50 pm on the aforementioned date

CUET UG 2024: The official last date for online submission of the application for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG 2024), as declared by National Testing Agency (NTA), is tomorrow i.e April 5. Aspiring candidates must note that the registration link will remain active until 9.50 pm on the aforementioned date, after that the NTA will deactivate the window link.

As per the revised schedule, candidates can register their online application for the entrance examination till April (9:50 pm) at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website to apply for CUET UG 2024.

Before the first deadline extension, the last date for online submission was March 26. The CUET-(UG) 2024 deadline was later extended till March 31, now the last date has been further extended by 5 days.

The date sheet of the CUET UG 2024 will be released after the registration process is completed, the UGC Chairman had said.

Two more subjects added In another development, the National Testing Agency informed that in pursuance to the direction of the UGC and CBSE, the NTA has introduced two additional subjects (Fashion studies and Tourism) in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) - 2024 to promote skill subjects in true spirit in line of the NEP recommendations.

The entrance test is expected to be scheduled between May 15 and May 31, 2024 (tentative). The results will be declared tentatively on June 30, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply for the exam Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Open the new candidate registration page.

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Examination scheme: There will be 33 languages and 29 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable University/ Organisation. The candidate is supposed to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language paper.

General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. The candidate is supposed to attempt 50 questions out of a total of 60.

