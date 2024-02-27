CUET UG 2024: Online Application portal launched, notice released — here’s how to apply
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday launched the portal for online registration forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website to apply for CUET UG 2024.