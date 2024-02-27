The National Testing Agency on Tuesday launched the portal for online registration forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday launched the portal for online registration forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can apply for the examination at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the official website to apply for CUET UG 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last date to submit the application form for CUET UG 2024 is March 26, 2025.

The registration-cum-application window and the fee payment window of CUET UG 2024 will be closed at 11:50 pm on March 26, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA will provide a two-day correction window starting March 28, 2024, at 11.50 pm. CUET 2024 exam city information slip will be released tentatively on April 30, 2024 onwards. The NTA said the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination will conducted in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

Candidates can download the admit cards from the NTA website after the second week of May 2024 onwards. (The date may vary depending on the National Election Schedule)

The NTA has asked the candidates to ensure that they do not fill out more than one registration form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form," the NTA release said.

The entrance test is expected to be scheduled between May 15 and May 31, 2024 (tentative). The results will be declared tentatively on June 30, 2024.

CUET UG 2024 Registration: How to apply for the exam Open the CUET UG 2024 application form link. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open the new candidate registration page.

Register and get your login details.

Log in and fill out the application form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upload the required documents, and make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

The CUET UG examination serves as a common screening test that enables selected students to apply for admission to all the central universities, in addition to many other participating institutions in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Examination scheme: There will be 33 languages and 27 subjects. A candidate may choose any subject/language as desired by the applicable University/ Organisation. The candidate is supposed to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language paper.

General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. The candidate is supposed to attempt 50 questions out of a total of 60.

Earlier, on February 22, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI that normalisation of scores for the CUET-UG is likely to be done away with this year, with the NTA planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition.

The CUET exam is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the NTA is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

"For the last two years, we had to conduct the test for the same paper over two or three days in our endeavour to provide the first-choice centre to the students as much as possible. But this year, by adopting the OMR mode, a large number of centres will be available at schools and colleges, enabling us to conduct the test across the country on the same day. If the test is conducted on multiple days for the same paper, normalisation is required and it is a scientific method," the UGC chairman said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

