CUET UG 2024 provisional answer key soon at exams.nta.ac.in. Check details

CUET UG 2024 provisional answer key: The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 anytime soon at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. According to some media reports, NTA will likely announce the CUET-UG 2024 results by the first week of June. However, the NTA has not yet announced an official date and time for releasing the provisional answer key.

Candidates must note that the NTA will also release the CUET-UG 2024 response sheet (OMR sheet) along with the provisional answer key. The aspiring candidates will also be provided with the opportunity to challenge the provisional CUET 2024 answer key within the given period of time.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 pre-final correction window closes tomorrow. How to edit form at natboard.edu.in "The Candidates will be given an opportunity for the challenge along with the Provisional Answer Key, Question Paper, and Scanned copy of OMR. These challenges will be shown to the concerned Subject Experts. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the Final Answer Keys will be prepared which will then be used in preparing the Result of CUET (UG) – 2024," the NTA notification said.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations, and around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2024 answer key out. Objection window closes tomorrow It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB

Click on the Submit button

Your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key will appear on the screen.

Download it and save

Take a printout for future reference. CUET UG 2024: When the Result will be declared National Testing Agency is expected to declare CUET 2024 results on or before June 30, 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 exam, city slip schedule released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in The NTA, in its latest notice, stated that the exams would be conducted in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen and Paper mode) at various examination centres located in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. About 13.48 lakh candidates registered to appear in the CUT UG 2024 exams.

