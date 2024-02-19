CUET UG 2024: Registration likely to begin from Feb 28. Check official link, exam date here
CUET UG 2024 application forms expected to be released on February 28. NTA announced exam dates from May 15 to 31. Exam will be held in CBT mode. Candidates must upload clear photographs and signatures for successful application process.
The application forms for CUET UG 2024 are expected to be released on February 28, although there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, according to media reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message