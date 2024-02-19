The application forms for CUET UG 2024 are expected to be released on February 28, although there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, according to media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates can access the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, for updates and announcements related to the CUET UG 2024 application process.

Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that CUET 2024 will take place from May 15 to 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA has announced the exam date for the CUET 2024. The most recent notification states that CUET 2024 will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 15, 2024, to May 31, 2024. Each day, the exam will be undertaken at various time slots.

Throughout the application process, candidates must upload formal photographs of themselves and scanned copies of their signatures. It's crucial to note that if either the photograph or signature is unclear or unidentifiable, the application will be rejected without the chance for correction or amendment. Adhering to these instructions guarantees that applicants fulfil the specified criteria for their photograph and signature when registering for CUET UG 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exam will be conducted online and will be available in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Urdu.

Over 250 universities, including central, state, deemed, and private institutions, will accept candidates based on their performance in this examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to qualify for CUET, candidates need to have achieved a minimum of 50% marks in their Class 12 examination for the general category and 45% for the SC/ST category.

