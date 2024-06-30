CUET UG 2024 result delayed as answer key not released yet. Direct link, how to check

CUET UG 2024 Result: NTA is not likely to release the much-awaited result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024 today, as mentioned in the notification due to a delay in the release of the provisional answer key and candidates' responses

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published05:44 PM IST
NTA releases CUET UG 2024 exam city slip on official website. (HT Photo)
NTA releases CUET UG 2024 exam city slip on official website. (HT Photo)

CUET UG 2024 Result: The National Test Agency (NTA) is not likely to release the much-awaited result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 on June 30, 2024, as mentioned in the notification due to delay in the release of the provisional answer key and candidates' responses for the CUET-UG 2024. The NTA has not yet announced the official date and time for releasing the provisional answer key.

After the answer key is released on the NTA official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the exam conducting body will open the objection window in which candidates can raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.

Also Read | IMD warns of flash flood in Karnataka, issues alert for heavy rain in Delhi

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations, and around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key

  • Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.
  • Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage
  • Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB
  • Click on the Submit button
  • Your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and save
  • Take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2024: Result Date

As per the information bulletin, the CUET UG result was scheduled to be declared on June 30, 2024. However, due to the delay in the release of the provisional answer key. Now, it is expected that the CUET results 2024 will be declared tentatively 10 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Also Read | ’Only ₹1,100?’ This American is shell-shocked at India’s Healthcare system

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

Also Read | NEET PG 2024 revised dates likely to be announced by July 1 or 2

For assistance related to the CUET UG exam, candidates can contact NTA helpline numbers 011 - 40759000 or 011 - 69227700, or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsCUET UG 2024 result delayed as answer key not released yet. Direct link, how to check

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue