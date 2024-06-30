CUET UG 2024 result delayed as answer key not released yet. Direct link, how to check

CUET UG 2024 Result: The National Test Agency (NTA) is not likely to release the much-awaited result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 on June 30, 2024, as mentioned in the notification due to delay in the release of the provisional answer key and candidates' responses for the CUET-UG 2024. The NTA has not yet announced the official date and time for releasing the provisional answer key.

After the answer key is released on the NTA official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, the exam conducting body will open the objection window in which candidates can raise objections, if any. The Answer Key will be released along with question papers and candidates' responses.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations, and around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

CUET UG 2024: Steps to check CUET-UG 2024 answer key Go to the official website of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Click on the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials like Application Number and DOB

Click on the Submit button

Your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key will appear on the screen.

Download it and save

Take a printout for future reference. CUET UG 2024: Result Date As per the information bulletin, the CUET UG result was scheduled to be declared on June 30, 2024. However, due to the delay in the release of the provisional answer key. Now, it is expected that the CUET results 2024 will be declared tentatively 10 days after the release of the provisional answer key. Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the same will be able to download them online at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA and is a prerequisite for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various central and participating universities. A total of 261 universities will accept the CUET UG 2024 scores.

