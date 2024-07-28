CUET UG 2024 result out at exams.nta.ac.in. Direct link, how to check scorecard

CUET UG 2024 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 results on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Jul 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam can check their results on the official websites of NTA CUET UG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG by entering their login credentials, such as Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

Websites to check the CUET UG Result 2024

exams.nta.ac.in

cuet.samarth.ac.in

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different exam centres in 379 locations. Around 13.48 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam. A total of 261 universities will accept CUET UG 2024 scores.

CUET UG Result 2024: How to check the scorecard

  • Go to the official site of CUET UG: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
  • Click on the activated link ‘CUET UG 2024 results’ on the homepage
  • Now enter your application number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit

Your CUET UG 2024 Results will appear on the screen.

CUET UG Result 2024: No merit list

Candidates must note that the NTA will not release any CUET UG merit list. According to the notification, each participating institute will prepare their own merit list based on the NTA score.

CUET UG Result 2024: NTA marking policy for CUET-UG 2024

According to the NTA notification, in CUET UG, each question will carry five marks:

Every correct answer will be awarded five marks (+5)

One mark will be deducted (-1) for every incorrect answer.

Unanswered questions or questions marked for review will be given no marks (0)

CUET UG Result 2024: How to get admission to universities

A total of 261 universities will accept admissions based on CUET UG 2024 scores. Universities and organisations will consider CUET (UG) scores while making their merit list for UG admission. Universities may conduct individual counselling based on the CUET (UG)—2024 Scorecard provided by the NTA.

All the colleges or universities will release the course-wise cut-offs following the declaration of the CUET UG results. The merit list prepared will be used to shortlist candidates for admission to UG courses.

 

 

