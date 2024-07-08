CUET UG 2024: Retest dates OUT for students who raised ‘valid’ complaints. Check new schedule here

The CUET-UG retest is scheduled for July 15-19 exclusively for students who lodge complaints. Stay tuned for further updates.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
The CUET-UG retest is scheduled for July 15-19 exclusively for students who lodge complaints. (HT Photo)
The CUET-UG retest is scheduled for July 15-19 exclusively for students who lodge complaints. (HT Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) retest, scheduled from July 15 to 19, 2024, for students who raised “valid” complaints, NDTV reported. 

The agency has also released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2024. Candidates can raise objections till 5 pm on July 9, with a non-refundable fee of 200 per question. 

Also Read | CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released. How to challenge OMR Answer Sheet grading

The delay in CUET-UG results has arisen amid controversies regarding alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET and NET. The CUET-UG, conducted in a hybrid format for the first time, experienced logistical challenges, leading to the exam's cancellation in Delhi the night before it was rescheduled.

Initially, the NTA stated that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed in seven days without score normalization, as all exams would be held in a single shift.

Also Read | CUET UG Answer Key 2024 released at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. Check details here

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test, aiming for admission to 261 universities across the country. 

In the inaugural edition in 2022, the exam faced technical issues. Additionally, due to subjects being tested over multiple shifts, score normalization was necessary for the results.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: SC to hear 38 pleas on alleged exam malpractices today

Amid alleged irregularities in NEET and NET, the government recently replaced NTA Director General Subodh Singh and established a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure the fair conduct of exams. Both NEET and NET are under CBI investigation due to suspected paper leaks and compromised exam integrity.

NEET is facing scrutiny over various irregularities, including an alleged paper leak, while the UGC-NET was cancelled after the education ministry received information suggesting the exam's integrity was compromised. The CBI is investigating both cases.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
CUET UG 2024: Retest dates OUT for students who raised 'valid' complaints. Check new schedule here

