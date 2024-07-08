CUET UG 2024: Retest dates OUT for students who raised ‘valid’ complaints. Check new schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the dates for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) retest, scheduled from July 15 to 19, 2024, for students who raised “valid” complaints, NDTV reported.

The agency has also released the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2024. Candidates can raise objections till 5 pm on July 9, with a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The delay in CUET-UG results has arisen amid controversies regarding alleged irregularities in competitive exams like NEET and NET. The CUET-UG, conducted in a hybrid format for the first time, experienced logistical challenges, leading to the exam's cancellation in Delhi the night before it was rescheduled.

Initially, the NTA stated that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed in seven days without score normalization, as all exams would be held in a single shift.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET –UG exams from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test, aiming for admission to 261 universities across the country.

In the inaugural edition in 2022, the exam faced technical issues. Additionally, due to subjects being tested over multiple shifts, score normalization was necessary for the results.

Amid alleged irregularities in NEET and NET, the government recently replaced NTA Director General Subodh Singh and established a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure the fair conduct of exams. Both NEET and NET are under CBI investigation due to suspected paper leaks and compromised exam integrity.