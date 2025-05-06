CUET UG 2025 new date announced: Exam to commence from May 13; city intimation to be displayed on May 7

CUET UG 2025 Exam: The National Testing agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2025 exam will commence from May 13, 2025.

Advertisement

Earlier, CUET-UG 2025 was scheduled to be held from May 8, across multiple centres.

The NTA said that City Intimation will be displayed on May 7, 2025.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year.

Advertisement

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

Exam in 13 languages In a pattern shift from last year, CUET (UG) – 2025 will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26.

The CUET (UG) - 2025 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Meanwhile, the NTA also declared results for CUET (PG).

The exams were held across the nation on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30, and April 1 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Advertisement

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official website.

For the Academic Session 2025-26, the Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2025 [CUET (PG) – 2025] was conducted for about 654019 registered candidates.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025: NTA warns candidates about misinformation ahead of exam

The Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) for downloading their scorecards and further information related to the admission process of participating universities.

The CUET-UG serves as a single-window examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in more than 250 universities, including prominent central universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On Sunday, the agency conducted medical entrance exam NEET-UG in which more than 20.8 lakh students appeared at more than 5,400 centres under strict security measures.

Advertisement