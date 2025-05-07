CUET UG 2025: NTA releases city examination slip at cuet.nta.nic.in; how to download and more details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released city examination slip on Wednesday on its official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The advance slip permits candidates to check the city where their examination centre will be situated, allowing them to plan their travel and accommodation.

How to download CUET UG 2025 city examination slip? Check the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in 2. Click on the ‘CUET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip’ link on the homepage

3. Fill your application number and date of birth and the security code displayed on the screen.

4. Press ‘Submit’

5. Download and save the slip for later references.

Any errors or discrepancies in the city slip should be communicated to the NTA Help Desk for correction.

When will CUET UG 2025 admit cards be released? The CUET UG 2025 admit cards of respective candidates will be issued 4 days prior to the examination.

CUET UG 2025 exam schedule The entrance test will be held between May 13 and June 3, 2025, with two daily shifts: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It was initially scheduled to start on May 8, the exam was put off.