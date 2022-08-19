CUET UG 5th phase Admit card out: Check out all the details

CUET is the second biggest entrance examination in India with over 14.9 lakh registered students after it surpassed average JEE's registration of 9 lakh registrations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Central University Entrance Test(CUET) UG admit card for the 5th phase has been released by the National Testing Agency(NTA). Phase 5 of the examination is slated to be held between August 21 and August 23, 2022, and around 2.01 lakh students are expected to sit for the exam.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Central University Entrance Test(CUET) UG admit card for the 5th phase has been released by the National Testing Agency(NTA). Phase 5 of the examination is slated to be held between August 21 and August 23, 2022, and around 2.01 lakh students are expected to sit for the exam.
Admit cards for the 5th phase can be downloaded from the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Admit cards for the 5th phase can be downloaded from the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Process for downloading the CUET admit card:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Process for downloading the CUET admit card:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Open the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Navigate to CUET UG Admit Card 2022 link on the home page and click on it
Enter the login credentials for the CUET website and click on submit
If all the details are entered correctly, you should be able to view the admit card
Download the admit card and check all the credentials.
Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use
Open the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
Navigate to CUET UG Admit Card 2022 link on the home page and click on it
Enter the login credentials for the CUET website and click on submit
If all the details are entered correctly, you should be able to view the admit card
Download the admit card and check all the credentials.
Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use
CUET is the common gateway for admission in all central universities at the undergraduate level. It is also the second biggest entrance exam in India with 14.9 lakh students registered for the exam.
CUET is the common gateway for admission in all central universities at the undergraduate level. It is also the second biggest entrance exam in India with 14.9 lakh students registered for the exam.
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities are participating in this edition of the CUET. Marks scored by students at the CUET entrance will be the deciding factor in their admission to the participating universities rather than their marks in class 12th.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities are participating in this edition of the CUET. Marks scored by students at the CUET entrance will be the deciding factor in their admission to the participating universities rather than their marks in class 12th.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier 2nd and 4th phases of the CUET were marred by technical glitches which lead to the cancellation of the exam at various centers and postponement of the exam for 11,000 students.